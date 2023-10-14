Pakistan expresses concerns over cycle of occupation, violence in Palestine

NEW YORK - Pakistan has expressed deep concerns over the cycle of occupation, oppression and violence in Palestine. Speaking at the UN General Assembly’s sixth committee meeting in New York, Second Secretary at Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN Rabia Ijaz said the rapidly deteriorating and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza due to the indiscriminate aerial bombardment and an inhumane blockade of food, fuel and medicines, as collective punishment of the entire Palestinian population of Gaza by Israeli Occupation forces are unacceptable.

These actions amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. She said the current cycle of aggression and violence is a sad reminder and a direct consequence of over seven decades of illegal Israeli occupation, aggression, and disrespect for international law, including UNSC resolutions that recognize the inalienable right to self-determination of the Palestinian people.