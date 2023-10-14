Pakistan, India set for blockbuster World Cup clash today

Pakistan and India are set for the blockbuster World Cup clash in Ahmedabad today (Saturday). Both Pakistan and India will be out to make a statement against their close rivals when the two undefeated teams meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The arch-rivals share a rich cricketing history. While Pakistan outright dominates India head-to-head in the ODI format, with 73 wins to their name as compared to 56 losses, India have an enviable record in the Cricket World Cup.

Ever since their first-ever World Cup encounter in 1992, India haven’t lost a single World Cup game against them.

The stakes have climbed even higher in the much-anticipated group stage match between India and Pakistan after both teams surged through their opening two matches of the tournament.

Babar Azam’s side made light work of Netherlands to kickstart their own campaign, then impressed with the bat while sealing the highest successful chase ever in Cricket World Cups.

Pakistan might be concerned that Sri Lanka were able to put on 344 runs as Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) both got off the leash, but their own stacked batting line-up were more than up to the challenge.

The usually-reliable Babar and Imam-ul-Haq have both missed out so far at the tournament and will be keen to make an impact against India, but Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan have already shown strong form with centuries against Sri Lanka.

India impressed in their first outing at the event as their spinners tore through the Australia batting line-up that was ultimately skittled for a paltry 199 runs.

The hosts had to overcome an early scare at the hands of the Australia pacers, but then cruised to the target after Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97*) took control of the contest.

India chased down Afghanistan’s target of 273 with eight wickets and 15 overs to spare in their next match, but can expect a tougher test against Pakistan.

The rivals have only completed one ODI match since the Cricket World Cup 2019, at the Asia Cup last month when centuries to Kohli and Rahul led India to an emphatic 228-run victory.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.