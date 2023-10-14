Peoples Party expresses solidarity with Palestinians

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people as a delegation visited the Palestine embassy here.

Leading the delegation, Vice President of PPP, Senator Sherry Rehman, held a meeting with Ambassador Ahmed Jawad A.A Rabai of Palestine to convey a strong message of solidarity with the Palestinian people during these challenging times.

During the meeting, Senator Rehman was accompanied by PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan. Senator Sherry Rehman expressed her condolences for the tragic loss of more than 1500 innocent Palestinians, including 500 children.

During the meeting, Sherry Rehman emphasized: “While terrorism in any form is condemnable, the act of entire states besieging unarmed civilians, depriving them of water, food, and fuel, and subjecting them to relentless attacks is not only illegal but also morally reprehensible on multiple levels. It is imperative for Israel to immediately lift the inhuman blockade on Gaza and cease its 24-hour evacuation warnings for 1.1 million Palestinians in the north.”

She stressed the urgency of an immediate ceasefire and said: “An immediate ceasefire is needed else unlawful, brutal evacuations will become the new normal, which are against all international norms. An inclusive two-state solution is the only way forward for a lasting resolution.”

The PPP, she said, had a longstanding history of standing in solidarity with oppressed peoples, including those of Kashmir and Palestine. “We continue to do so in a world facing fresh peril,” she added.

Ambassador Ahmed Jawad A.A Rabai expressed his gratitude to Senator Rehman and the PPP for their unwavering support for the people of Palestine.