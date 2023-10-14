Saturday, October 14, 2023
Pink Day seminar raises breast cancer awareness in Khanewal

Our Staff Reporter
October 14, 2023
KHANEWAL  -   Under the auspices of the district administration, Pink Day was celebrated to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu presided over the Pink Day seminar in the district council hall, while the former vice chancellor of Nishtar Medical University, renowned oncologist Professor Dr Ijaz Masood gave a special lecture to women. Awareness was given about the causes, preventive measures and treatment of breast cancer. Renowned surgeon Dr Shoaib, Surgeon Dr Farwa and Gynecologist Dr Urmish informed the participating women through multimedia.

Officials of government departments including district administration, health department, women from various departments participated. Professor Dr Ijaz Masood, speaking on the occasion, said that timely diagnosis of breast cancer could save women from many complex problems. 

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said in his address that activities were ongoing for breast cancer awareness on behalf of the district administration. The health department has been directed to play an active role in this regard to give awareness to the women in remote areas. The seminar was also shown on the official Facebook page of the district administration. 

He said it was necessary to get rid of the myths related to cancer and women should follow preventive measures to avoid this deadly disease. He said that breast cancer could be cured with timely diagnosis and treatment. Consultation with a specialist doctor was essential.

