Saturday, October 14, 2023
PM wishes good luck to Green Shirts in match against India

PM wishes good luck to Green Shirts in match against India
Web Desk
1:28 PM | October 14, 2023
National, Sports

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday wished good luck to the Pakistan Cricket Team in their ICC World Cup match against host India, being played at Ahmedabad. 

“Best of luck to our cricket team for today’s match against India! May you play with determination, skill, and the unwavering fighting spirit that you’re known for,” the prime minister posted on X.

He further said the entire nation was behind the national team and would be cheering for them. “Let’s bring it home,” he added.

Web Desk

