Police resolve blind person issue, arrest cheater

MULTAN - District police claimed to have resolved the issue of visually impaired person and arrested the swindler who sold his house in limits of Shah Shams police station. According to a spokesperson for police, a blind person named Muhammad Saleem informed the police that an outlaw namely Aftab had sold his house worth Rs3 million fraudulently. On the notice of CPO Multan Mansoorul- Haq Rana, SSP Cantt Captain (retd) Qazi Ali Raza and SHO Shah Shams Imran Gul Niazi reached the house of the special person and arrested the cheater and resolved the matter of the complainant immediately.