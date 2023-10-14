Political, military leaderships should issue clear cut stance against illegal state of Israel: JI Ameer

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has urged Karachiites to end their political differences and participate in the October 15 Alaqsa Palestine March in order to express solidarity with the people and cause of Palestine.

He expressed these views here on Friday evening while visiting a publicity camp held at Shahrah-e-Faisal in connection with the Oct 15 Alaqsa Palestine March.

JI leaders Saifuddin Advocate, Sohaib Ahmed, Bilal Ramzan and others were accompanying Engr Naeemur Rehman.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged Karachiites to donate generously in the Gaza Fund and participate in the march along with their families as Palestine is a matter of faith and belief for Muslims. He paid a rich tribute to freedom fighters belonging to Hamas and said that they have added a decorated chapter in the history of Muslims despite their limited resources.

He said that Karachiites can’t join the ranks of the freedom fighters of Palestine but at least they can take to streets to express solidarity with them and to condemn Israeli aggression and their local agents. He expressed his hope that Karachiites would do so.

The JI leader expressed his displeasure over the two-state theory by Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar to resolve the issue of Palestine and said that both the political and military leaderships should issue a clear cut statement against the illegal state of Israel.