PPP expresses solidarity with Palestine

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people as a delegation visited the Palestine embassy here.

Leading the delegation, Vice President of PPP, Senator Sherry Rehman, held a meeting with Ambassador Ahmed Jawad A.A Rabai of Palestine to convey a strong message of solidarity with the Palestinian people during these challenging times.

During the meeting, Senator Rehman was accompanied by PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan.

Senator Sherry Rehman expressed her condolences for the tragic loss of more than 1500 innocent Palestinians, including 500 children.

During the meeting, Sherry Rehman emphasized: “While terrorism in any form is condemnable, the act of entire states besieging unarmed civilians, depriving them of water, food, and fuel, and subjecting them to relentless attacks is not only illegal but also morally reprehensible on multiple levels. It is imperative for Israel to immediately lift the inhuman blockade on Gaza and cease its 24-hour evacuation warnings for 1.1 million Palestinians in the north.”