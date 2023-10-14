Procedure for filling complaint and its importance in NAB

In continuation of article pertaining to take cognizance by NAB in offences committed against public at large, I have thought to write some material information for the interest of the general public about the procedure for filling complaints in NAB. As , I have come across many people either living within Pakistan or residing outside of Pakistan that they have no idea about how to approach and report NAB for redressal of their grievances which falls within the jurisdiction of NAB. Under the provisions of relevant law, NAB has three methods to initiate proceedings against any accused person and one of these three methods is the receipt of complaint against any person about the alleged offence.

Filling of complaint in the NAB is a very simple and easy process. The aggrieved persons whether they are Pakistani citizens, overseas Pakistanis or foreign citizen can launch their complaints/claims against any suspect by adopting different modes. The first method which can be followed by a person is to visit the relevant NAB’s office where the concerned case is under process or the jurisdiction where the alleged offence is committed. In this method, any aggrieved person can file his complaint in writing before the Investigating Officer or he may orally record his grievance before the Inquiry/Investigating Officer.

In the second method, the aggrieved person can post his complaint through mail while addressing to Chairman NAB or Regional DG NAB’s Offices for initiation of proceeding. In the third method, the complainant can report his complaint on the email address given on the website of NAB. Recently, on the specific instructions of incumbent Chairman NAB, the Regional DGs NAB are conducting open hearing for the ease of general public for redressal of their different kinds of grievances. So any person can present his complaint even on that day as well. Generally on every last Thursday of every month, open hearings are being conducted.

The paramount importance of complaint is that it brings into motion the machinery of law in order to proceed against a crime under the law. Timely receiving of complaints about any crime has always helped investigating agencies to collect the evidence before it is ruined or manipulated by the alleged accused person. Particularly, timely intimation to NAB in the form of complaint empowers it to get the properties of alleged accused persons freeze so that subject property can be secured in order to recover the looted or misappropriated amount/property. Hence, the receipt of complaint on early basis has always been proved to be a great benefit for the purpose of prosecution of cases against the culprits. Therefore, it is always appreciated for reporting the offences to NAB at earliest possible time so that the crimes can be curbed well in time.