Protest rallies in Hyderabad condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza

HYDERABAD-The people of Hyderabad came out on the streets to protest against Israeli attacks in occupied Palestine, especially in Gaza. They chanted slogans against Israel and appealed to all Muslim countries, including the United Nations, to get involved and help stop the Israeli aggression.

After Friday prayers, various political, religious, and social organizations organized protest rallies to express their solidarity with the martyrs of Palestine and to condemn Israeli aggression. These rallies were conducted by Jamait-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Milli Yakjehti Council, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S), Tehreek-e-Labbaik, Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Sunni Tehreek, and others.

Addressing the participants, leaders of these parties and organizations demanded from the United Nations to strongly condemn Israeli aggression and urged them to take notice of Israel’s actions, which involve dropping tons of explosives, using phosphorus bombs, and targeting innocent citizens, especially women and children. They also called on human rights organizations to play their part and stressed the need for the OIC and Muslim countries to come forward and put an end to the oppressor’s actions. They stated that they would not remain silent on the desecration of Qibla-e-Awal and the widespread killing of Muslims, and they clarified that the circle of protest and demonstration against such actions will be widened.

GOVERNOR URGES

MUSLIM UMMAH TO RESOLVE PALESTINE ISSUE

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday met Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani in federal capital. According to a Governor House communique here, in the meeting, measures to improve Pakistan’s image, Pakistan’s position on the Palestine issue and other matters of mutual interests were discussed. The governor said that Pakistan’s position on Kashmir and Palestine was very clear, urging the Muslim Ummah to try to resolve problem of Palestine.