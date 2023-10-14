Saturday, October 14, 2023
Protests against privatisation of schools, amends in service rules spread across Punjab

Our Staff Reporter
October 14, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab police have intensified crackdown on teachers and government employees amid swelling protests across Punjab against amendments in leave encashment and pension rules, besides privatisation policy of public schools, arresting more than 100 public servants including teachers. In Lahore, the police conducted a crackdown on government employees including teachers protesting outside the Civil Secretariat to press the provincial government for accepting their demands and arrested over 100 people. In Faisalabad, protesters pelted stones on police party. The law enforcers resorted to teargas shelling. Protests were also held in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Mian Channu by teachers. In Hafizabad, students also participated along with teachers to give vent to their anger against arrests of teachers’ representatives. After protest demonstrations, police booked 125 students, two headmasters and several teachers for blocking motorway. In Arifwala, teachers took out rallies in favour of their demands. In this regard, there is no class work in the educational institutions for the last three days. Teachers locked their classrooms in Pattoki to show their displeasure and concern over amendments in leave enchasment and gratuity rules. They also demanded of the government to release the teachers representatives. In Gujranwala, teaching staff after locking the classrooms boycotted the curricular activities.

