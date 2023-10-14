Qesco seeks deployment of FC for enhanced security in anti-theft drive

ISLAMABAD - After failure by levies/ police forces in providing security to the employees of Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) in the ongoing anti-theft and recovery campaign, the company has sought deployment of FC alongside discos official in Balochistan. “Levies/police forces are ineffective being inhabitants/residents of the same area and seems too much reluctant in providing security to Qesco staff in uprooting illegal tube well connections which are affecting badly the very purpose of the campaign,” said a letter written by Qesco to Home Secretary Balochistan.

In a letter addressed to the Home Secretary of Balochistan and available with The Nation, Qesco expressed its concerns about the effectiveness of local police and levies forces who are residents of the same areas where the anti-theft campaign is being conducted. The company said it believed that these local forces were reluctant to provide necessary security for Qesco staff engaged in uprooting illegal tube well connections, which were a significant hindrance to the campaign.

Through the letter, Qesco sought deployment of Frontier Constabulary in the ongoing anti-theft drive. The areas under Qesco’s jurisdiction where FC deployment has been requested include central circle Kuchlak, Dasht, Loralai circle Dukki, Kohlu, Harnai, Khuzdar circle Basima, Khuzdar, Surab, Sibi circle Sui, Dhadar Dera Bugti, Pishin circle, including Alizai, Yaro, Chaman, and Makran circle, which encompasses the entire Makran region.

The request for FC deployment is aimed at safeguarding Qesco staff involved in removing illegal transformers and locating the unauthorized tube wells within the company’s distribution network. The ultimate goal is to eradicate electricity theft and make the anti-theft campaign more successful and effective in these specific areas.