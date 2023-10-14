The Nobel Prize in Chemistry for 2023 celebrates the remarkable discovery and advancement of quantum dots (QDs). To comprehend their significance, let’s begin with a fundamental concept: the characteristics of an element depend on the number of electrons it holds. However, when we scale matter down to the nanoscale, something extraordinary unfolds—we enter the realm of quantum phenomena.
QDs—these incredibly minute nanomaterials, typically measuring between 2 and 8 nanometers—stand at the heart of this scientific breakthrough. Due to their exceptionally small size, electrons within QDs find their movements restricted in all directions. What’s truly remarkable is that this size-dependent behaviour grants scientists the power to precisely manipulate the properties of these QDs. This remarkable ability to fine-tune their characteristics eliminates the need for expensive semiconductor materials.
In the early 1980s, Alexei Ekimov achieved a breakthrough by creating size-dependent quantum effects in coloured glass. The colours originated from nanoparticles of copper chloride, and Ekimov demonstrated that particle size influenced the glass’s colour through quantum effects. A few years later, Louis Brus became the world’s first scientist to prove size-dependent quantum effects in particles suspended freely in a fluid. In 1993, Moungi Bawendi revolutionised the chemical production of QDs, resulting in nearly perfect particles. This high-quality production was crucial for their utilisation in various applications.
These wondrous QDs have found their way into a myriad of incredible applications in the field of nanotechnology. They work their enchantment to enhance the brilliance of your television and LED lamps, making your viewing experience more vibrant. However, their magic doesn’t stop there; these mystical QDs serve as guiding lights for surgeons during complex procedures, particularly when navigating intricate challenges like tumour removals. They assist doctors in pinpointing precisely where to make their incisions, enhancing the safety and precision of surgeries.
Today, QDs are making substantial contributions to benefit humankind. Researchers believe that in the future, they could play pivotal roles in shaping flexible electronics, miniature sensors, thinner and more efficient solar cells, and encrypted quantum communication. The potential of these minuscule particles is just beginning to unfold.
DR. INTIKHAB ULFAT,
Karachi.