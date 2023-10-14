Ragging of newcomers in universities

I’m writing to express my deep concern about the issue of rag­ging or hazing newcomers in uni­versities across Pakistan. Many students come from backward ar­eas of Pakistan to pursue their ed­ucation at well-known universities in Pakistan. As a concerned citizen and advocate for a safe and inclu­sive educational environment, I believe it is crucial to address this pressing issue promptly.

Ragging, which refers to the ini­tiation or hazing of new students, can be a significant problem in universities worldwide, includ­ing Pakistan. Ragging refers to the physical, psychological, and emo­tional humiliation of newcomers in front of other newcomers and seniors by their seniors. Ragging, in all its forms, has severe conse­quences for the physical, emotion­al, and psychological well-being of the victims. It hampers their ability to adapt to the university environ­ment and can leave lasting scars. Moreover, it goes against the prin­ciples of respect, tolerance, and in­clusivity that are fundamental to the educational institutions of our country. Ragging can have harm­ful impacts on newcomers, such as a loss of confidence, being victims of physical harm, and mental and emotional distress. Due to the fear of being ragged, some newcomers may cancel their admissions and face other major problems.

To conclude, I’m aware that many universities have taken steps to combat ragging by implement­ing anti-ragging policies and dis­ciplinary measures. On the other hand, unfortunately, only policies are made, but practical steps can’t be taken, as in Quaid e Azam Uni­versity Islamabad. The govern­ment should take strict measures practically to implement the an­ti-ragging policies in universities rather than only making policies without implementation. Orienta­tion sessions should be delivered to newcomers by senior students. Orientation sessions can help new­comers understand the universi­ty environment and boost their confidence. However, it is evident that more needs to be done to completely eradicate this harmful practice from our educational in­stitutions. By eradicating such ac­tivities from universities, newcom­ers can adjust easily, pursue their education, and achieve their goals.

KASHAF ASHRAF,

Sindh.