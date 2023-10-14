Ragging of newcomers in universities

I’m writing to express my deep concern about the issue of ragging or hazing newcomers in universities across Pakistan. Many students come from backward areas of Pakistan to pursue their education at well-known universities in Pakistan. As a concerned citizen and advocate for a safe and inclusive educational environment, I believe it is crucial to address this pressing issue promptly.
Ragging, which refers to the initiation or hazing of new students, can be a significant problem in universities worldwide, including Pakistan. Ragging refers to the physical, psychological, and emotional humiliation of newcomers in front of other newcomers and seniors by their seniors. Ragging, in all its forms, has severe consequences for the physical, emotional, and psychological well-being of the victims. It hampers their ability to adapt to the university environment and can leave lasting scars. Moreover, it goes against the principles of respect, tolerance, and inclusivity that are fundamental to the educational institutions of our country. Ragging can have harmful impacts on newcomers, such as a loss of confidence, being victims of physical harm, and mental and emotional distress. Due to the fear of being ragged, some newcomers may cancel their admissions and face other major problems.
To conclude, I’m aware that many universities have taken steps to combat ragging by implementing anti-ragging policies and disciplinary measures. On the other hand, unfortunately, only policies are made, but practical steps can’t be taken, as in Quaid e Azam University Islamabad. The government should take strict measures practically to implement the anti-ragging policies in universities rather than only making policies without implementation. Orientation sessions should be delivered to newcomers by senior students. Orientation sessions can help newcomers understand the university environment and boost their confidence. However, it is evident that more needs to be done to completely eradicate this harmful practice from our educational institutions. By eradicating such activities from universities, newcomers can adjust easily, pursue their education, and achieve their goals.
KASHAF ASHRAF,
Sindh.