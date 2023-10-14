Saturday, October 14, 2023
Shaheed-e-Millat One-Day Basketball Tournament on 16th 

STAFF REPORT
October 14, 2023
LAHORE- The Shaheed-e-Millat Lia­quat Ali Khan One-day Bas­ketball Tournament will be held on October 16 at the International Abdul Na­sir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The event is being conducted under the auspices of Karachi Basket­ball Association. This an­nouncement was made by President of Karachi Bas­ketball Association, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, while the final team of Karachi, that will participate in the Na­tional Basketball Champion­ship, will also be announced on October 16 at 9pm. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Interior Govern­ment of Sindh Muhammad Iqbal Memon, who is also patron of Karachi Basketball Association, has announced the sponsorship of Karachi basketball team for the visit to Islamabad, while CEO of Har Pal Taza Chai Shakeel John has announced to pay the expenses of the 10-day camp being organized for the Karachi team. 

