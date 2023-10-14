Shaheed-e-Millat One-Day Basketball Tournament on 16th 

LAHORE- The Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan One-day Basketball Tournament will be held on October 16 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The event is being conducted under the auspices of Karachi Basketball Association. This announcement was made by President of Karachi Basketball Association, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, while the final team of Karachi, that will participate in the National Basketball Championship, will also be announced on October 16 at 9pm. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Interior Government of Sindh Muhammad Iqbal Memon, who is also patron of Karachi Basketball Association, has announced the sponsorship of Karachi basketball team for the visit to Islamabad, while CEO of Har Pal Taza Chai Shakeel John has announced to pay the expenses of the 10-day camp being organized for the Karachi team.