Sindh govt authorises Dow University to re-conduct MDCT-2023

KARACHI - Sindh Government has authorized Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi to re-conduct the MDCAT-2023 8n Sindh province. In pursuance of the decision of Sindh Cabinet, Dow University was authorized to re-conduct the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT-2023), de-novo as test conducting and admitting University dealing with admission in MBBS and BDS in Public and Private universities/colleges in Sindh province for session-2023-24. The provincial Secretary of Health has also issued a notification in that regard.