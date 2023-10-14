Saturday, October 14, 2023
Singapore’s economy expands 0.7pc in Q3

Xinhua
October 14, 2023
SINGAPORE -The Singapore economy grew 0.7 percent year on year in the third quarter this year, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Friday. The advance estimates, computed largely from data in July and Au­gust, showed that the manufacturing sector contracted 5.0 percent year on year in the third quarter, following a 7.7 percent contraction in the previous quarter. The ministry blamed weak manufacturing performance on declin­ing output across all the manufacturing clusters except for the transport engineering cluster. The construction sector grew 6.0 percent year on year in the same period as both public and private sector construction out­put expanded, said the ministry, adding that the services sector increased 1.9 percent.

