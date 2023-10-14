Saturday, October 14, 2023
Swindlers deprive six people of valuables

Our Staff Reporter
October 14, 2023
FAISALABAD  -   Unidentified swindlers deprived six people of their valuables including cash and cellphones during the last 24 hours.

According to a police report, the cheat in the guise of policeman deprived Jabran Mazhar of Rs9,000 in cash and a cell-phone near small DGround, Peoples Colony area. One Ashiq was also deprived of Rs150,000 in cash in Abdullahpur area by a swindler, later identified as Siddique. 

Unknown criminals took away Rs140,000 in cash from a woman when she came out of an ATM machine cabin after drawing amount from the Punjab Bank Samundri Road branch. Another man was deprived of cash by three cheaters Ashraf and others in the Small Estate area. Police have registered separate cases.

Our Staff Reporter

