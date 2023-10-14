Tens of hundreds of people rally against Isreali barbarianism in Palestine

Rawalpindi/islamabad-Tens of hundreds of leaders and workers of religious and political parties on Friday flooded roads and streets in Rawalpindi in support of innocent Palestinians and against Israel involved in bloody air strikes on occupied Palestine martyring children, women and men. With sky touching slogans, “Allah o Akbar”, “Al Jihad”, “Save Palestine”, “Crush Israel”, “Stop Bloodshed in Palestine”, “Down with USA and UN” and “No to the occupation”, the irate participants of rallies also waved flags of Palestine to show their solidarity with helpless Palestinians. Earlier, special prayers were also offered in mosques during Friday prayers for safety of Palestinians.

In Islamabad, the federal capital, police held many participants of anti-Israel rallies and shifted them to police stations. According to details, Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) Fazal Group carried out a rally to express solidarity with Palestinians facing Israeli butchery in Gaza, Khan Younas and other areas. The rally titled “Down with Israel” started from Seminary Taleem ul Quran Raja Bazaar and culminated at Fawara Chowk where the participants addressed the participants. The prominent participants were included JUI-F Pakistan Central Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, District Ameer Dr Zia Ur Rehman, Arshad Abbasi, Maulana Ashraf Ali and Zia Ullah.

The speakers vehemently condemned Israeli air strikes on Palestine and urged the international comity to play their role to stop the jewish lobby from shedding blood of innocent Palestinians. They also urged the Pakistani government to come forward to save people of Palestine.

A protest demonstration was also held under the flag of PML-N infront of Rawalpindi Press Club which was attended by a large number of workers and leaders. Led by PML-N Divisional President Rana Ashfaq, the participants chanted slogans against Israel and America and in favour of Palestine and Hamas, the freedom fighters who had forcing Israelis to lick the dust. The speakers expressed their solidarity with Palestinians and asked the world community to get up for supporting innocent Palestinians. Hundreds of workers and leaders of Majlis Wahdat Al Muslimin, Imamia Students Organisation, and Shia Ulema Council also posted onto the streets and roads in Satellite Town after Friday prayer in support of Palestinians amid Israeli air strikes on Gaza in reprisal for a deadly Hamas attack.

“No to the occupation” and “No to America,” chanted by the demonstrators, who were also holding the flag of Palestine. “This rally is aimed at condemning what is happening in occupied Palestine, the bloodletting and the violation of rights,” said Ijaz Mousvi, Allama Awan Shirazi and others. Also, the Muslim Student Organization took out “Down With Israel” rally while chanting slogans against Israeli PM Benjamin Natanyahu and US President Joe Biden. “We the Pakistani nation is standing with Palestinians during this hard time,” said the speakers.

Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Adiala chapter and Jamat-e-Islami also poured on road in large numbers and condemned Isreali air strikes on Gaza. Protesters waved Palestinian flags in the rallies besides chanting slogans of Jihad against Israel. Israel has since been killing innocent citizens in Palestinians and targeting the Gaza Strip, said speakers. They urged Pakistani government to pull back cricket team from Cricket World Cup 2023 being played in India as Indian government announced support of Israel.

Reportedly, Islamabad Capital Police have arrested dozens of supporters of PTI who were staging protest demonstrations agaisnt Isreali air strikes on Palestinians and shifted them to police stations. A spokesman to IG Islamabad said that police held only those who tried to take law into hands while the rest rallies and protest demonstrations ended peacefully.