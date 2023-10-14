Saturday, October 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three petrol pumps, two brick-kilns fined

Our Staff Reporter
October 14, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -  Three petrol pumps, two brick-kilns and a fertiliser godown were fined over violation of laws in Shahpur tehsil, here on Friday. According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shahpur Anum Babar checked various petrol pumps, brick-kilns, fuel agencies and fertiliser shops and found that Awan Petroleum at Chikrala, Ajwa Petroleum and Zahoor petroleum at Wadhi had been using faulty gauge. She imposed Rs20,000 fine on Awan Petroleum, Rs30,000 on Ajwa Petroleum and Rs20,000 on Zahoor Petroleum.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1697175773.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023