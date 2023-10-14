Three petrol pumps, two brick-kilns fined

SARGODHA - Three petrol pumps, two brick-kilns and a fertiliser godown were fined over violation of laws in Shahpur tehsil, here on Friday. According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shahpur Anum Babar checked various petrol pumps, brick-kilns, fuel agencies and fertiliser shops and found that Awan Petroleum at Chikrala, Ajwa Petroleum and Zahoor petroleum at Wadhi had been using faulty gauge. She imposed Rs20,000 fine on Awan Petroleum, Rs30,000 on Ajwa Petroleum and Rs20,000 on Zahoor Petroleum.