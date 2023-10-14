Two children suffer burn injuries after electric shock from high-voltage line

HYDERABAD-Two children suffered severe burns injuries after receiving an electric shock from a high-voltage 132 KV transmission line in the vicinity of Ali Abad near Hala Naka area of Hyderabad. According to details, two children Akbar Mashori and Aini Mashori were playing on the roof of their house when they accidentally came into contact with the high-tension wires of HESCO’s 132KV high-power transmission line, as a result, they received severe burns and were rushed to the burns ward of civil hospital in critical condition where they received medical treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, HESCO authorities arrived at the scene to assess the situation. HESCO’s spokesperson said that beneath the high-voltage 132KV transmission lines, people have constructed illegal residences, posing a grave danger. He informed relevant authorities and occupants have been made aware of this unlawful and highly perilous situation but despite this, construction activities continue. However, HESCO authorities have informed the local administration and other relevant agencies in writing and a formal complaint has been filed against illegal construction.

SPEEDING TRAILER RUNS

OVER FENCE IN KARACHI

The traffic flow at Karachi’s Jam Sadiq Bridge is affected as a speeding container crashed into the bridge’s wall late at night on Friday, traffic police said. According to details, the incident occurred around 2 am when the speeding trailer ran over the fence of the bridge and stuck on it. The police said the incident reportedly occurred as the driver of the vehicle fell asleep. Due to the accident, traffic flow is badly affected at Jam Sadiq Bridge. The traffic police have called on heavy machinery to remove the container from the bridge. The officials said the vehicle’s fitness would be checked and if it is proven that the driver fell asleep, strict action would be taken against him.

Jam Sadiq Bridge is named after former Sindh chief minister Jam Sadiq Ali. The bridge was constructed in 1991 and was inaugurated by the then provincial minister for housing and town planning Dr Ishratul Ebad.