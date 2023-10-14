Saturday, October 14, 2023
Two injured as Interior Minister Bugti's squad vehicle meets accident

Web Desk
2:55 PM | October 14, 2023
 Two people were injured when a vehicle of the Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti’s squad met an accident here on Saturday.

As per details, Interior Minister Bugti’s vehicles were on their way to Islamabad airport when a vehicle of the squad met an accident. Caretaker interior minister’s personal secretary Syed Amin sustained injuries in the accident.

Rescue officials said an oil tanker taking a wrong turn, entered the route of the squad. A vigo included in the squad struck against the oil tankere. As a result of that, two people were injured. Driver of the oil tanker was arrested.

