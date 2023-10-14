Zaka Ashraf meets Pakistan team ahead of India clash

AHMEDABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf, on Friday, met the national team ahead of their high-oc­tane ICC World Cup 2023 fix­ture against hosts India.

The PCB head met the Babar Azam-led Pakistan contingent and encouraged the players before the big match against fierce rival India, scheduled today (Saturday). Zaka Ashraf further instructed the Paki­stan players to take on the field without feeling any pressure.

“The whole nation is praying for their success,” said Ashraf on the eve of Pak-India clash. “All the players should take the fear of defeat out of their minds and enter the field,” he added.

During his stay in India, Zaka Ashraf will meet the BCCI and the government officials to pro­pose the restoration of cricket­ing ties between the two coun­tries. Zaka made the decision to travel to India after it was con­firmed that the media personnel were given the go-ahead to sub­mit their passports for an Indian visa to cover the ICC World Cup 2023. “I have delayed my travel to India, and I am travelling to­morrow after receiving confir­mation that Pakistan’s journal­ists have been asked to submit their passports to obtain visas to cover the mega event. “I am happy that my conversation with the foreign office helped in achieving a positive develop­ment regarding the visa delay.

“I am extremely pleased with the way the players have per­formed so far in the World Cup, winning both matches. The PCB management committee and the entire nation stand firmly behind the players for a suc­cessful campaign in the ongoing World Cup,” he added.