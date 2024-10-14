14 martyred by Israeli strikes on refugee camps in central Gaza

GAZA - Israeli strikes on refugee camps in central Gaza have killed at least 14 people, including a family of eight, the Al-Aqsa hospital said Sunday. At the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, eight members of a family were killed when the Israeli military struck a house they were sheltering in, according to the hospital. Another six people were killed when an Israeli tank shelled the Bureij refugee camp, it said. The Israeli military on Sunday called on residents of more than 20 villages in south Lebanon to evacuate their homes, as troops expanded their ground operations against Hezbollah across the border.

“The Army does not intend to harm you. For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and relocate to the north of the Awali River,” Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote in Arabic on X. The Israeli military has been issuing regular evacuation messages to residents throughout southern Lebanon and in the capital Beirut, as it batters Hezbollah strongholds and targets with air strikes.