Monday, October 14, 2024
240 poultry units distributed among farmers

October 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN  - The Livestock Department distributed 240 poultry units among farmers across the district to promote poultry under the Propagation of Backyard Poultry program to prevent stunted growth among children. Deputy Director Livestock Lodhran, Dr Waqar Aslam, told APP here on Sunday said that the units consisted of five hens and one cock given to farmers at Rs 3300 per unit on first come, first served basis. Poultry units were distributed only after farmers received training at a workshop on how to breed chicken and how to get them treated in case of an illness. He said that the poultry units were sent to various veterinary hospitals at three tehsils of district Lodhran where from the units were distributed among farmers. He said that the initiative not only would make peoples’ access to healthy diet easy but also bring profits to the owners. He said the livestock secretary and the DG had ordered officials to remain engaged with farmers and continue to provide them guidance and technical assistance.

