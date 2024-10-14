27 injured in private college clashes amid protests over alleged on-campus rape

At least 27 people were injured after students clashed with a college's security team in Lahore during protests against the alleged on-campus rape of a female student, rescue officials reported on Monday.

A day earlier, a security guard was arrested after reports of the alleged rape went viral on social media.

Police confirmed the arrest and ongoing investigation but noted that no First Information Report (FIR) had been registered, as the victim’s family had not yet come forward to file one.

Angered by the incident, students organized protests outside various colleges across the city. Clashes broke out at the Hafeez Centre Campus, leading to multiple injuries.

According to , 27 people were injured during the confrontation, with one student severely hurt and transferred to Services Hospital Lahore for treatment.