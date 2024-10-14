Monday, October 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

27 injured in private college clashes amid protests over alleged on-campus rape

27 injured in private college clashes amid protests over alleged on-campus rape
Web Desk
6:35 PM | October 14, 2024
Regional, Lahore

At least 27 people were injured after students clashed with a college's security team in Lahore during protests against the alleged on-campus rape of a female student, rescue officials reported on Monday.

A day earlier, a security guard was arrested after reports of the alleged rape went viral on social media.

Police confirmed the arrest and ongoing investigation but noted that no First Information Report (FIR) had been registered, as the victim’s family had not yet come forward to file one.

Angered by the incident, students organized protests outside various colleges across the city. Clashes broke out at the Hafeez Centre Punjab College Campus, leading to multiple injuries.

According to Rescue 1122, 27 people were injured during the confrontation, with one student severely hurt and transferred to Services Hospital Lahore for treatment.

Mohsin Naqvi commends Gaddafi Stadium upgrades

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1728880416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024