7th National Men’s Softball Championship from Oct 23

LAHORE - The 7th National Men’s Softball Championship is set to take place in Karachi from October 23 to 25, hosted by the Sindh Softball Association.

In addition, the 15th National Women’s Softball Championship will also be held this year in Karachi, according to a decision made by the Executive Committee of the Softball Federation of Pakistan during a meeting in the city.

The meeting, chaired by Federation President Asif Azeem, was attended by key officials including Senior Vice President Professor Dr. Farhan Essa, Chairperson Yasmin Haider, Vice Presidents Farah Saeed and Tehmina Asif, Secretary General Naseem Khan, Finance Secretary Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, and Associate Secretary Murad Hussain.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the approval to grant playing rights to Dr. Essa Laboratories and Combaxx Sports as new departments. Additionally, it was decided to create the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) within the Federation.

President Asif Azeem revealed plans for next year’s first Inter-Departmental Softball League, which will be held in Lahore. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Softball Association will host the Inter-Provincial Junior Men’s Championship, while a bilateral series between Sindh and Balochistan men’s teams is scheduled to take place in Quetta.

Senior Vice President Dr. Farhan Essa suggested organizing annual interschool softball championships to further promote the sport at the grassroots level, which was met with approval from the Federation.

Chairperson Yasmin Haider emphasized the need for inviting foreign coaches to Pakistan to enhance the national team’s performance in international events, noting that their experience could be instrumental in developing new talent.