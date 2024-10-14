Monday, October 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

9 Levies personnel including Dafadar dismissed on absence in Kohlu

NEWS WIRE
October 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta

QUETTA  -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohlu Aqeel Baloch dismissed 9 levies personnel including Levies Dafadar for absence long time from duty and notification issued in this regard. Deputy Commissioner said in press release issued here on Sunday that actions are being taken against the employees who are negligent in their duties in other departments across the district. He said that absentee employees are not entitled to any discount saying that actions such as deduction of salaries, issuance of demand notices and dismissal from employment are being implemented for employees found guilty of negligence. He said that the district administration is trying to solve public problems.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1728880416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024