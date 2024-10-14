9 Levies personnel including Dafadar dismissed on absence in Kohlu

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohlu Aqeel Baloch dismissed 9 levies personnel including Levies Dafadar for absence long time from duty and notification issued in this regard. Deputy Commissioner said in press release issued here on Sunday that actions are being taken against the employees who are negligent in their duties in other departments across the district. He said that absentee employees are not entitled to any discount saying that actions such as deduction of salaries, issuance of demand notices and dismissal from employment are being implemented for employees found guilty of negligence. He said that the district administration is trying to solve public problems.