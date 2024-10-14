Abacus honoured at Commonwealth at 75 celebration in London

Lahore - Abacus, an internationally renowned professional services company, has been recognised in the prestigious publication, the Commonwealth at 75, launched by the History of Parliament Trust in collaboration with St James’s House. This commemorative work, which celebrates the Commonwealth’s 75-year journey, shines a light on the organisations and individuals that have shaped its history—and among them, Abacus stands proud. Unveiled at a grand event in Westminster Abbey, The Commonwealth at 75 brings together the insights of acclaimed academics, award-winning authors, and royal contributors to tell the story of this remarkable institution. The launch event, also marked King Charles III’s ascension as the new Head of the Commonwealth, and drew dignitaries from across Commonwealth nations, as well as leaders from British Parliament and the business elite— underscoring the significant role the Commonwealth continues to play. A focal point in this celebration is the recognition of Abacus Chairman Asad Ali Khan, whose visionary leadership continues to influence not only the firm’s trajectory but the global business landscape at large. Asad Ali Khan, Chairman of Abacus, said, “It was an honour to receive this recognition. At Abacus, we’ve consistently focused on anticipating future challenges and opportunities, ensuring we stay ahead of the curve. Our dedication to excellence and innovation, has strengthened our position on the global stage, allowing us to represent Pakistan with pride at one of the Commonwealth’s most historic moments.” “Our growth is built on the strategic foresight of our board, the passion of our Executive Leaders, and the tireless efforts of our people — past and present — transforming us into the institution we are today. We are not just helping our clients grow; we’re building legacies that will define the future of business,” said Fatima Asad-Said, CEO of Abacus. With a near 40-year legacy, Abacus has always been at the forefront of shaping the future of business. What began as a vision has evolved into a global powerhouse, now boasting over 4,000 professionals, across 11 business verticals, spanning critical domains such as artificial intelligence, fintech, and enterprise solutions.