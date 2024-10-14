Admin clarifies business, traffic adjustments during SCO summit

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has clarified plans to manage business activities and traffic during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. According to the spokesman of ICT administration, key routes would be impacted, but the authorities assure the public that disruptions would be limited to essential areas. In a recent statement, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon addressed concerns about possible disruptions during the upcoming SCO summit.

He clarified that no blanket ban on business activities would be imposed across the Federal Capital. Only specific business centers along the designated routes would be affected. DC Memon emphasized that the district administration was in regular communication with these establishments to ensure a smooth process. “Only those business centers located directly on the route will be required to close during the conference,” he said. Other businesses outside the affected areas would remain open and operate as usual.

The Deputy Commissioner also mentioned that hiking trails in Islamabad would be closed for the duration of the SCO summit, citing security concerns. Traffic flow would be limited on the routes designated for SCO delegations to ensure safe passage for officials attending the event. In light of these adjustments, the district administration has requested cooperation from both citizens and business owners. “All measures are being taken to ensure security during the conference,” Memon explained, urging patience and understanding from the public. As the conference approaches, the administration confirmed that the traffic plan was still being finalized. The route would follow the plan outlined by the traffic police, with further details to be shared with the public soon. Citizens were encouraged to limit their movement during the conference days to avoid any inconvenience.

Access to Islamabad’s Red Zone would be restricted, with strict measures in place to prevent unauthorized entry. The district administration also noted that activities at wedding halls, hotels, restaurants, and similar venues located along the route would be temporarily suspended. While these measures may cause temporary disruptions, DC Islamabad apologized for any inconvenience caused, reminding citizens that the steps were necessary for the successful and secure hosting of the conference. The district administration has reiterated its appeal for cooperation, emphasizing that the smooth functioning of city during this international event depends on collective efforts. Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stated on Sunday that ICT Police have developed an integrated security strategy to ensure safety during the event.

IG Rizvi said that security duties have been finalized at various venues, airports, routes, funnel areas, hotels, and residences of delegations, including the Noor Khan Air Base.

IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stated that the Islamabad Police have developed an integrated traffic plan to minimize difficulties for citizens during the event.

“Search and information-based operations are ongoing to ensure full security for all foreign heads of state, delegations, and guests,” Rizvi said.

IG Rizvi, said the security efforts involve collaboration across multiple agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, District Administration, Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Corps, other provincial police, intelligence agencies, traffic police, and the special branch.

“Islamabad Police has deployed 93% of its force for the security arrangements, amounting to over 9,500 officers and personnel,” IG Added.