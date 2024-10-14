Ahmed Idrees Chohan assumes charge as acting President of HCSTSI

HYDERABAD - The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Sal­eem Memon, has departed for China on account of personal business engagements. In his absence, the Senior Vice Presi­dent, Ahmed Idrees Chohan, has taken over as Acting Presi­dent. According to the Cham­ber’s spokesperson, Ahmed Idrees Chohan will oversee all affairs of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry and will contin­ue to safeguard the interests and welfare of the business community. The spokesper­son further assured that all operations of the Chamber will continue as usual during President Muhammad Saleem Memon’s absence, and the is­sues facing the business com­munity will be highlighted with full dedication.