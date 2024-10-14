Monday, October 14, 2024
Ali Gandapur convenes key meeting ahead of PTI’s October 15 protest at D-Chowk

Web Desk
7:55 PM | October 14, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur called an important party meeting ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) scheduled protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 15.

National and provincial members of parliament are set to attend the meeting, which will be led by the KP CM.

Sources revealed that discussions will focus on strategies to maximize turnout for the protest and assign key responsibilities to party leaders as PTI prepares to rally for the release of its leader, Imran Khan.

