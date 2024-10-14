Alleged rape of student in Lahore leads to widespread protests

A reported rape at a in Lahore has ignited conflicting accounts and widespread student protests. While students have staged demonstrations and boycotted classes, police assert that the incident remains unverified, with no official report from the alleged victim or her family.

Unconfirmed social media reports alleged a security guard's involvement, leading to the suspect's arrest.

However, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran confirmed that authorities have not been contacted by the victim or her family, and no formal complaint has been filed with the police or the college administration.

Protests erupted outside the Gulberg campus, where students clashed with security guards attempting to lock down the premises.

In response, protesters damaged CCTV cameras and property. One student was injured, and several others required medical attention. Protests also spread to nearby campuses, with female students blocking Canal Road, alleging that both a male and female student were attacked by a security guard.

The injured students were taken to the hospital for treatment.