Annual Fun Sports Day held in Mardan

MARDAN - The Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organised an ‘Annual Fun Sports Day’ at Government Higher Secondary School Bagdada on Sunday.

Students and teachers participated in a variety of engaging activities, including tug-of-war, musical chairs, marble spoon races, frog races, sack races, one-legged races, cycling, running with weights, target shooting, and more.

During the event, students showcased their remarkable videography skills by capturing the day’s highlights.

District Sports Officer Saeed Akhtar, while addressing the event, emphasised the importance of promoting healthy activities. He stated that sports are essential for fostering and enhancing mental, physical, and social development.