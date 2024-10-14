Arabian Sea Depression at 1060km southwest of Karachi: Met Office

A depression in the central Arabian Sea, now located at Latitude 15.6N and Longitude 64.8E, is positioned approximately 1,060 km southwest of Karachi, according to a report from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Over the past 12 hours, the depression has moved west-northwestward and is now situated 1,080 km south of Ormara and 1,110 km southeast of Gwadar. The PMD's Cyclone Warning Center in Karachi predicts that the system will continue moving west-northwestward towards the coast of Oman.

The system is generating squally winds with speeds of 30-40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, around its center. These conditions are expected to persist for the next two days. Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing into deep-sea areas.

The PMD has assured that no part of Pakistan’s coastal areas is currently under threat from the system. The Cyclone Warning Center is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary. If the system develops into a tropical storm, it will be named "Dana," a name proposed by Qatar.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather is expected across most districts of Sindh on Monday. However, some areas, including Karachi, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Umarkot, Mithi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, and Hyderabad, may experience gusty winds, dust storms, and scattered thunderstorms. These areas are also likely to see rain accompanied by windstorms and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Weather officials anticipate that the depression will intensify into a tropical cyclone, moving through the central Arabian Sea on Monday and Tuesday, October 14 and 15.