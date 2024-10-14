Arabian Sea Low-Pressure turns into tropical Depression

KARACHI - A low-pressure system devel­oping over the Arabian Sea on Sunday intensified into a tropical depression.

If this system develops into a storm, it will be named “Dana,” as proposed by Qatar.

The Met Office on Saturday issued a second alert regard­ing the low pressure in the central Arabian Sea, stating that the system has strength­ened and its distance from Karachi has decreased to 900 kilometres, down from 1,000 kilometres. The weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts in Sindh on Sun­day. But, Karachi, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Umarkot, Mithi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hy­derabad and adjoining some areas likely to receive rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in the evening or night.

Most of these areas also likely to receive rain with thunder and wind storms on Monday (tomorrow). Cur­rently, there is no indication that this system will affect Sindh and Baluchistan coast­al areas in Pakistan’s coastal belt. The Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi is monitor­ing the situation. The weath­er officials said that if the weather system does develop into a storm, it will be named “Dana,” meaning a precious and beautiful pearl in Arabic.

It is expected that the de­pression would intensify into a tropical cyclone, sub­sequently traversing the cen­tral Arabian Sea on Monday and Tuesday, 14 and 15 Octo­ber, weather officials said.

\Experts observed that there are two potential courses of action for the tropical depression: The first potential trajectory would see the system moving in a westerly direction towards the centre of the Arabian Sea, subsequently making its way towards the Oman coastline.

The second potential tra­jectory would see the system moving in a westerly-south­westerly direction towards the centre of the Arabian Sea, subsequently making its way towards Socotra in Yemen.

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday pre­dicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. However, rain-wind­storm or thunderstorm is forecast at isolated places in Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Umerkot, Mithi, Badin, Kara­chi, Thatta, Sajawal, Hyder­abad and their surrounding areas. Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.