Monday, October 14, 2024
Army win 6th National Women’s Weightlifting trophy

Staff Reporter
October 14, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  - The Army women’s weightlifting team claimed the top spot with 115 points at the Sixth National Women’s Weightlifting Championship, held at the Burt Institute Marriage Hall in Lahore. WAPDA secured second place with 102 points, while Punjab finished third with 39 points. The awards were presented by Hafiz Imran Butt and Nuzhat Jabeen in a ceremony that celebrated the athletes’ achievements. Earlier, the 66th National Men’s Weightlifting Championship, Army team also triumphed, earning 98 points. WAPDA finished second with 89 points, and Punjab secured third place with 74 points.

