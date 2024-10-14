Australia announces 14-member squad for ODI series against Pakistan, Cummins returns as Captain

Cricket Australia has revealed a 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match one-day international (ODI) series against Pakistan, starting November 4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head unavailable due to paternity leave, Pat Cummins returns to lead the side, accompanied by openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short.

The Green Shirts will face Australia in three ODIs, followed by a three-match T20I series from November 14 to 18. The second and third ODIs will be held at the Adelaide Oval on November 8 and at Perth Stadium on November 10.

Australian chief selector George Bailey emphasized that the squad balance was focused on both the Champions Trophy, set to be hosted in Pakistan next year, and preparing players for the upcoming Test summer. Bailey also noted that Cameron Green is absent from the squad due to a back injury requiring surgery, which will sideline him for six months.

Cummins, who rested during the recent white-ball tours of England and Scotland, will lead the team in the 50-over format for the first time since their World Cup 2023 victory. The squad for the T20I series will be announced later.