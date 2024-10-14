Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan announces to celebrate festival in November

HYDERABAD - Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan has announced to Celebrate the second Rooh Rehan Festival in November, 2024. This was announced on the occasion of the 85th birthday of Hameed Sindhi, the founder of Bazam-e-Rooh Rehan here at Qasimabad Business Hall on Sunday. While presiding over the Birthday event, Madam Nazir Naz said that Hameed Sindhi was an unparalleled servant of literature and lan­guage and Sindh will never forget this great char­acter. Hameed Sindhi’s grandson Salman Arshad Hameed said that efforts will be taken to keep the torch which was lit by Hameed Sindhi from the platform of Rooh Rehan. Writer Ghulam Mustafa Solangi said that Hameed Sindhi’s literary sittings on the platform of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan were exem­plary and we will always remember literary fig­ures like Hameed Sindhi. Urdu writer Taqi Rajput said that Hameed Sindhi played the role of a bridge between Urdu and Sindhi writers.