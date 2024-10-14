Bilawal warns of conspiracies to deregulate agriculture sector

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman raised concerns over conspiracies to deregulate the agriculture sector during a ceremony in Karachi on Monday, where the 'Benazir Hari Card' was distributed to farmers.

Addressing the gathering, Bilawal emphasized that the PPP has historically championed the rights of the poor and marginalized, with the Benazir Income Support Programme earning international recognition. He highlighted the economic policies of Benazir Bhutto, which focused on improving the lives of farmers, and credited Asif Ali Zardari’s policies for sparking an agricultural revolution.

Bilawal accused industrialists and mafias of attempting to undermine the agricultural sector and stressed that investing in agriculture could drive Pakistan’s development. He also mentioned the PPP's commitment to judicial reforms and planned to meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss these matters further.