Capital’s public parks suffer poor maintenance

ISLAMABAD - Most of the public parks and playgrounds in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) are in shambles, need civic authorities’ attention to make them attractive places for visitors. The city is renowned for its abundance of resorts and public green spaces.

However, these green spaces are now highlighting the necessity for regular maintenance by the relevant authorities. According to a senior official of Capital Development Authority (CDA), there are more than 300 public parks and playgrounds in Islamabad whereas over 820 staff is deployed for keeping these parks clean and green. A resident of Sector G-11/2, Haq Nawaz said, public parks in majority of areas including G-10, G-9, G-8, G-13 and G-7 were in poor condition with broken benches, broken lamps, overgrown grass, uneven walking tracks, trash strewn all over.

Touqeer Ahmed, a regular visitor of playground in G-9 lamented the appalling condition of most parks and playgrounds, stating, “The lush greenery is overshadowed by the neglect, reflecting a lack of interest from CDA officials.” Shahid Jameel, a resident of G-13/4, said, “Swings and other playing instruments installed at a park near his house had broken, posing a threat to children. It’s heartbreaking to see our parks in this state. Now, I don’t feel safe bringing my kids here.”

When contacted, Qaisar Mahmood an Assistant Director of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority told APP that all the public parks and playing areas under the authority were renovated and revamped time and again but the outsiders misuse these recreational facilities. He called upon the residents to also help government in maintaining public facilities by taking much care of such facilities while using them.

Director Environment of Capital Development Authority Rana Kashif said, “The capital has the largest number of parks and the directorate of environment is divided into four parts; East, West, Parks and Regional. There is no specific allocation of funds, the funds are allocated on need based for renovation and provision of the required facilities.”

The residents urged the relevant authorities to take notice of the situation and must prioritize park maintenance, allocate sufficient funds, and engage community members for equipping the parks with facilities.