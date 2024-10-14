Ceremony held to sensitize students about dengue virus

Dear ismail khan - A ceremony was held at Govt Degree College No. 3 to kick off a ‘Dengue Awareness’ campaign aimed at educating the public about cleanliness and precautions against the dengue virus.

The event, organized under the guidance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department, was attended by the college principal, staff, and students.

Assistant Professor Amjad Jahangir emphasized the importance of maintaining a clean environment and educating the community about how dengue spreads.

Zoology lecturer provided detailed information about the dengue virus, stressing that preventative measures are essential in halting its spread. He advised the audience to ensure proper drainage of rainwater, wear long sleeves, prevent water accumulation in containers, and use mosquito repellent lotions to avoid bites.

Khan also addressed various questions from participants regarding dengue prevention.

The event concluded with a large awareness walk, during which teachers and students spread the message of dengue prevention throughout the community.