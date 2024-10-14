China’s Premier Li Qiang to attend SCO summit: Ministry

ISLAMABAD / BEIJING - China’s Premier Li Qiang will attend 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States in Pakistan during his official visit to the country from October 14-17.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning on Sunday said this high-profile visit will mark Premier Li’s first official trip to Pakistan. This will be the first visit undertaken by a Chinese premier to Pakistan in over a decade. Along with attending the SCO summit, Premier Li will engage in bilateral discussions aimed at deepening strategic cooperation between the two nations. The SCO, the world’s largest regional organization in terms of geographical coverage and population, has become a vital platform for member states to collaborate on economic, security, and development initiatives. Premier Li’s attendance underscores China’s commitment to bolstering regional partnerships and addressing collective security challenges, with Pakistan playing an increasingly pivotal role within the organization.

ENHANCING CHINA-PAKISTAN ALL-WEATHER STRATEGIC COOPERATION

Ahead of Premier Li’s visit, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong spoke about the importance of this trip, calling it a testament to the ‘ironclad’ friendship between China and Pakistan. The ambassador reiterated that the visit comes at a critical time as the two countries celebrate 73 years of diplomatic ties. He emphasized that China and Pakistan share a commitment to regional peace, security, and development. This visit will reinforce those ties, with China ready to work closely with Pakistan on advancing key initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the Belt and Road Initiative. “China looks forward to working with Pakistan to strengthen political, security, and economic cooperation under the SCO framework, making new strides toward building a closer community with a shared future,” Jiang said.

CONDEMNATION OF KARACHI TERRORIST ATTACK

Expressing deep sorrow and condemning the recent Karachi terror attack in the strongest terms, the ambassador called for heightened security cooperation between China and Pakistan to ensure that such incidents do not disrupt the progress of joint ventures like CPEC. “Terrorism is a common enemy of all mankind,” Jiang stressed. “The safety of Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects is a priority for both governments, and we will work closely to strengthen counterterrorism measures to protect the shared future we are building through CPEC.”

CPEC: THE CORNERSTONE OF

PAKISTAN’S DEVELOPMENT

Premier Li’s visit will also focus on addressing challenges faced by the CPEC. Despite recent global economic uncertainties, the CPEC has brought transformative investments to Pakistan, injecting $25.4 billion into the economy, creating over 236,000 jobs, and improving infrastructure, with 510 kilometers of motorways and over 8,000 megawatts of electricity added to the national grid. Ambassador Jiang acknowledged the difficulties facing CPEC but emphasized the need for confidence and perseverance in the face of challenges. He urged Chinese and Pakistani businesses to continue collaborating, particularly in the agricultural sector, where significant strides are being made in areas like high-efficiency water-saving technology and modern dairy production.

A NEW ERA OF COOPERATION

As Premier Li arrives in Pakistan, the focus will be on strengthening bilateral relations through high-level meetings and discussions. The visit is expected to build on the momentum generated by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s June 2024 visit to China, during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to elevating the CPEC to new heights. Premier Li’s trip signals China’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s new government and its efforts to stabilize the country’s economy and security. With the SCO meeting serving as a platform for broader regional cooperation, China’s role as a key player in fostering regional stability and promoting mutual development is set to be reaffirmed. Pakistan, as a vital member of the SCO and a close ally of China, will continue to benefit from this enduring partnership.