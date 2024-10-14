China’s SCO Impact

Amid volatile regional and global challenges in geopolitical, geostrategic, and geoeconomic scenarios, China has injected effective stimulus in SCO member states, allowing them to thrive economically while championing the noble causes of mutual trust, unity, peace, stability, cultural harmony, and people-to-people bonding under the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

As a responsible global leader, China has played a dynamic role in transforming the SCO to address regional economic crises, security challenges, cultural gaps, and mutual development concerns. Since the SCO was established in 2001, and leading up to the game-changing summit being held from October 15-16 in Pakistan under China’s guiding patronage, SCO member states, particularly underdeveloped countries, have witnessed inclusive trade growth, infrastructure upgrades, security improvements, and sustainable development across various spheres of life.

At a time when developing countries were in disarray and losing hope of economic survival due to the divide and rule policies and vested interests of superpowers, China provided the guiding light of the SCO, enabling member states to grow and thrive as a united force on the basis of equity, respect, and brotherhood. The SCO emerged as a symbol of unity in an era of global shifts and conflicting interests, supporting multilateralism and advancing shared security and development. It transcends the divisive clique-building strategies frequently used by some countries, placing greater emphasis on partnerships than on traditional alliances, making it an appealing option for those seeking a more inclusive and collaborative approach. Economic cooperation has always been a key element of SCO collaboration. Since its inception, SCO member states have actively integrated into global trade cooperation despite global headwinds.

The “Report on Trade Development over 20 Years since the Establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)”, released in 2022, shows that the total trade value of SCO member states increased from $667.09 billion in 2001 to $6.06 trillion in 2020, representing nearly a tenfold increase over 20 years. The SCO’s share of global trade value grew from 5.4 percent in 2001 to 17.5 percent in 2020, and the influence of SCO member states on global trade continues to grow.

As an SCO member state, Pakistan has also seen robust economic growth under the CPEC framework, a signature project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) initiated by China. Pakistan’s export of goods and services to China witnessed an increase of 42.02 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Energy and infrastructure cooperation is a cornerstone of SCO economic and trade cooperation. Large-scale crude oil and natural gas pipeline networks have been established among member states, creating complementary advantages and win-win situations. China has also become one of the most important energy partners of SCO member states.

Infrastructure development, particularly in railways, is also in full swing. The improvement of railway infrastructure has boosted the development of the China-Europe Rail Express (CERE). Since the first CERE train departed from China via the Alashankou terminal in 2011, the number of CERE trains passing through the ports has grown for 13 consecutive years, reaching 21 countries and cities.

In order to underpin economic growth trajectories, China encouraged member states to expedite the implementation of the Agenda for Sustainable Development until 2030 and foster inclusive economic globalisation accessible to all.

Now, SCO member states aim to eliminate barriers and formulate unified approaches to trade facilitation. As of 2023, the SCO is primarily focused on security-related concerns, such as terrorism, separatism, and extremism. By 2010, the organisation had opposed cyber warfare, stating that the dissemination of information “harmful to the spiritual, moral, and cultural spheres of other states” should be considered a “security threat”. An accord adopted in 2009 defined “information war”, in part, as an effort by a state to undermine another’s “political, economic, and social systems”. According to media reports from 2017, the SCO has foiled 600 terror plots and extradited 500 terrorists through RATS. At the summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, in July 2024, the SCO called for the creation of a fair, multipolar world order based on the key role of the United Nations, international law, and the aspirations of sovereign states towards mutually beneficial partnerships. Member states recognise the importance of continuing to implement the Programme of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation and the SCO Economic Development Strategy until 2030, with full use of specialised mechanisms, cooperation platforms, and public venues.

As the cultural and humanitarian dimensions of the SCO develop dynamically, the China-led SCO supports expanding cooperation in the fields of culture and the arts, preserving the rich historical and spiritual heritage of indigenous peoples, promoting the preservation of languages and cultures, and advocating for multilingualism as a key factor in ensuring peace, cooperation, prosperity, and harmony.

Yasir Habib Khan

The writer is the president of Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR). He tweets at @yaseerkhan.