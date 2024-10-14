Chinese Premier Li Qiang lands in Islamabad on four-day visit

Chinese Premier Li Qiang landed in Islamabad on Monday on a four-day bilateral visit, during which he will also attend the high-profile Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, scheduled for October 15 and 16.

The Chinese PM was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival and welcomed with a 21-gun salute.

PM Li Qiang was accompanied by ministers and senior officials including those from the ministries of foreign affairs and commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission and the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

This is the first visit to Pakistan by any Chinese premier in 11 years.

PM Shehbaz and Premier Li will lead their respective delegations to comprehensively discuss all aspects of Pakistan-China relations including economic and trade ties and cooperation under the China Pakistan Economic Cooperation (CPEC). The two sides will also discuss regional and global developments, the FO statement said on Sunday.

The Chinese premier will also call on President Asif Ali Zardari and hold meetings with parliamentary leaders and senior military leadership of Pakistan. He will also attend the SCO meeting in Islamabad, the statement said.

“It will be an occasion for the two sides to reaffirm mutual support on issues of core interest; advance high-quality development of CPEC; and reinforce regular exchanges on important regional and global developments,” it stated.

Pakistan is hosting the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which comprises nine full members, including China, India, Iran and Russia, and is scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16 in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Chinese premier Li Qiang expressed his pleasure at attending the 23rd SCO Meeting and visiting Pakistan at the invitation of PM Shehbaz Sharif. He appreciated the warm hospitality and brotherly friendship upon his arrival. The Premier highlighted the strong China-Pakistan relationship built over 73 years, emphasizing mutual trust, cooperation, and shared strategic goals. The two nations exemplify state-to-state relations with China aiming to advance modernization and development in cooperation with Pakistan, which is also committed to its reform endeavors.

He referenced the June 2024 meeting between President Xi Jinping and PM Shehbaz Sharif, which aimed to further accelerate the growth of the China-Pakistan partnership, providing strategic guidance for future cooperation. Li Qiang underscored China’s commitment to deepening cooperation in all fields for shared prosperity and emphasized Pakistan’s key role in their joint efforts.

During his visit, Li Qiang looks forward to engaging with Pakistani leaders across various sectors to strengthen the traditional friendship between the two nations. He also anticipates in-depth discussions with SCO member states on shared outcomes and regional peace, highlighting the importance of bilateral development and stability.