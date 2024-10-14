CM Maryam directs completion of ‘Apni Chhat...Apna Ghar’ project with public-private partnership

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif who chaired the 99th meeting of the governing body of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to complete the ‘Apni Chhat…Apna Ghar’ project under public-private partnership.

The meeting also approved a surplus budget of Rs34 billion, 73 crores for the current fiscal year. Receipts are estimated at Rs17 billion while expenditures are guessed at Rs13-55 billion, the meeting was told.

Madam chief minister was informed by the relevant authorities that as many as 544,000 people have registered on ‘Apni Chhat…Apna Ghar’ Programme portal. The chief minister was told that as many as 280,000 applications were received to build houses under the program, whereas there were more than 76,000 draft applications.

She sought a plan from PHATA authorities to complete the housing project with private sector partnership, and permitted them to sign an agreement in this regard. The chief minister directed to continue the process of verifying credentials of the applicants in a timely and speedy manner. She also accorded approval to upgrade the scale of PHATA data entry operators, besides the recruitment of Civil Sub Engineer under PHATA Services Regulation 2004.

Madam chief minister decided in principle to subject the approval of the PHATA budget to its Governing Body instead of the provincial Cabinet. She allowed refunds to the applicants of earlier housing schemes who could not be successful in the balloting process. Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to ensure staff hiring for PHATA PMU through a job hiring portal, and directed them to decide for the approval of pending housing schemes on a case-to-case basis.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq Jabeen attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, SMBR Nabil Javed, Secretary Housing, Principal Secretary to CM, Dr Yasmin Hameed, Engineer Akbar Sheikh and other relevant officers were also present.