Cross-examination of suspects in Chandios’ murder case completed

DADU - Plaintiff’s attorneys completed cross-examination at Model Criminal Trial Court of eight suspects, among them two ruling party MPAs, in a Jan 17, 2018, case of triple murder of Chandio family members in Mehar town. Afterwards the court adjourned the hearing to Oct 26. Ms Umme Rubab Chandio, who was one of the complainants in the case, had accused among others PPP MPAs Sardar Ahmed Chandio and his brother Burhan Khan Chandio of involvement in the murder.

The Chandio brothers, then SHO Karim Chandio and another suspect Sattar Chandio, who were out on bail, appeared in the court while other suspects in the case, Ali Gohar Chandio, Murtaza, Sikandar and Zulfiqar Chandio were brought from jail to attend the hearing.

Rubab Chandio’s grandfather Raees Karamullah Chandio, the then chairman of the Baldai union council of Mehar taluka, her father Mukhtiar Chandio and uncle Qabil Chandio were killed when a group of armed men attacked their residence in Ahmed Colony, Mehar taluka, on Jan 17, 2018. One of the attackers was also killed in retaliatory fire by the inmates.

She told media persons outside the court that her entire family was still braving threats of dire consequences for following this case. They had already complained to the court in writing about danger to their lives and they hoped the court would take notice of their complaint and make it binding on the Chandio brothers, who were chieftains of their community, not to bring their people to the court, she said.