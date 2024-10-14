Dependent on Artificial Intelligence

Dependence on artificial intelligence is the death of creativity. We often choose to replicate work already done by someone else because we believe it will be easier for us. But in reality, we are stifling our creativity and imagination. With the rise of artificial intelligence, this decline has accelerated. I acknowledge AI’s contribution to the modern world, but it is undeniable that it diminishes creativity and imagination. AI is shaping a lifestyle that limits independent thought and weakens people’s ability to think creatively. It is not only diminishing our expectations but also physically affecting people. Today, AI has fostered a culture of cheating, where few are willing to solve problems or face life’s challenges. I end with a suggestion: AI was made for human benefit, so please use it wisely for your own improvement.

MEENAL RASHEED,

Karachi.