Distribution of Himat cards underway in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Director Social Welfare Sargodha region, Shakera Noreen, said on Sunday that the distribution Himat cards among registered special persons for their financial assistant was under way in a transparent way. She said that 67,191 people had been registered under the Himat card imitative after completing the verification process. “The number of eligible people is 67,191 and they will get Rs10,500 financial assistance each for four times in a year. ATM cards will be issued to verified persons under the programme soon,” she added.

She also told APP that 24 desks had been set up in the division to distribute the cards.

“The government is striving to uplift special people to make them respectable citizens of society,” she maintained.

She directed the department concerned to expedite the pace of Himat cards distribution and hoped the process would complete soon.