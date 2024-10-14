Monday, October 14, 2024
Driving schools for females established across Lahore

12:11 PM | October 14, 2024
Ten driving schools for females have been established across Lahore.

As per details, driving schools have been established at multiple locations across the city, including Greater Iqbal Park, Kahna Misaq Center, Township, Liberty Khidmat Markaz, Manawan Traffic Lines, Defence Khidmat Markaz, and Barkat Market.

Additionally, Aabshar Driving School on Jail Road and the females on Wheel School on LOS Ferozepur Road have been dedicated exclusively to the females.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore Amara Tahir stated that classes are held from 8 am to 4 pm to accommodate women, with driving schools offering a women-to-women service where female instructors teach and assist women learners. 

This initiative aims to promote women’s independence and mobility, enabling them to become self-sufficient and confident individuals.

Earlier, the provincial government brought good news for those who previously had to endure a 42-day wait after failing their road driving test.

According to a tweet from the official government of Punjab and Lahore Traffic, candidates who fail the road driving test would now be permitted to retake it after just 15 days. Previously, the waiting period for the road driving test was 42 days.

